Timber Creek fire fight continues

By







11 shares

Special to The Ely Times

Firefighters are responding to a fire near Timber Creek in the Duck Creek Basin. The fire has been named the Paine Fire.

The fire is located about 15 miles northeast of Ely consuming primary Greater Sage Grouse habitate and burning into the High Schells Wilderness. Primary fuels are grass, brush, pinion-juniper, mountain mahogany and white fir.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined at this time.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17. A collaborative effort of fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. and State Forest Service department and the White Pine Fire District responded immediately.

It has been reported by BLM Public Information Officer Chris Hanefield that 727 acres has been affected.

Campgrounds in the Timber Creek area are not affected at this time, but the road is closed for safety precautions. Fire crews will continue full suppression with resources they currently have that includes six engines, a water tender, two heavy air tankers, four single engine air tankers (SEATs), a helicopter, team of smoke jumpers, a Type 1 Hotshot crew and Type 1 helicopter.

Hand crews and aerial support worked through the night securing the east and southern edges of the fire and will work to secure the north and eastern edges today.

It was noted that the estimated date for containment is Saturday, July 21. Staff will continue to monitor the fire after it is contained, and safety is a top priority.

With the increased flow of fire vehicle traffic, please be cautious and stay out of the area while they work diligently to get the fire contained.