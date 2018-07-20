White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for July 9-July 15. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JULY 9

REPORT OF STOLEN PROPERTY: City – the area was checked and the property was located.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to be harassed by another person. She was advised on the procedure to obtain a protection order.

REPORT OF A BAD CHECK: City – the suspect authored a check for services, which was returned for non-sufficient funds. A report was submitted for prosecution.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with 51 year old Brian Haynes and 47 year old Gregory Haynes, both from Ely. Both claimed they had only been arguing. A short time later, both subjects were arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a former roommate had stolen from him. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed several people were in a vacant house. Contact was made with the occupants, who were advised an eviction notice had been posted and they did not have permission to be there. The subjects left without incident.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Mark Anthony Romero, of Ely, allowed his vehicle to drift off of the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. A citation was issued for due care and a report was completed.

New Bookings: Mayerline Onawa Romero / Warrant / No bail / Arrested by NHP. Brian Neal Haynes / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355. Gregory A Haynes / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355.

JULY 10

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the reporting party claimed a juvenile had not returned home. The juvenile later returned.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed they had only been arguing. Both parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone syphoned fuel from his vehicle. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Based on an ongoing investigation, 19 year old Ely resident, Victor Muniz-Gonzales, was arrested for sexual assault, lewdness with a minor, and child abuse.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a female had stolen items from inside a local store. The suspect was identified as 35 year old Jennilee Tabura. Tabura was later located hiding in the bathroom of a friend’s house. She was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 24 year old Ely resident Harmony Delucia was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was located and the driver denied any reckless driving.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City – upon completion of the investigation, it was determined 80 year old Joretta Hernandez took her own life.

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – the reporting party discovered a bag containing drugs and paraphernalia. It was disposed of.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – two people were observed dumping scrap in a vacant lot. They were contacted and advised they had the owner’s permission.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and later escorted to the hospital for observation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 23 year old Ely resident Taylor Draper was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Framel Thompson, of Las Vegas, attempted to miss a deer in the road and veered off the roadway, causing damage to his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have received threats via The Facebook. She was advised on the procedure of obtaining a protection order.

New Bookings: Victor Manuel Muniz-Gonzales / Sexual assault with the victim less than 16, lewdness with a minor, and child abuse / Bail $250,000. Harmony L Delucia / Warrant / No bail. Jennilee Tabura / Burglary, petit larceny, and probation violation / Bail $20,000. Jason Helton / Warrant, DUI, and possession of a hypodermic device / No bail / Arrested by NHP. Novero Potter / Basic speed / Bail $150 / Arrested by NHP. Taylor Draper / Driving on a suspended license / Bail $740.

JULY 11

REPORT OF A DELAYED DOMESTIC BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed she was battered by a former boyfriend. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The residence was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party claimed a subject put trash in his dumpster. The subject was contacted and removed the trash.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the suspects were asked to turn the music down. They complied.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: Contact was made with the alleged victim and suspect and it was determined that no abuse had taken place.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – when officers arrived they discovered it was two roommates arguing. Both agreed to keep to themselves for the night.

New Bookings: None

JULY 12

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the deputy was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties claimed to have just been arguing. They separated for the night.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 41 year old Ely resident Luke Little Bear Thompson was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-boyfriend stole her property. The suspect was contacted and said he had her things and would return them.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party wished to have a subject trespassed from her business. The subject was located and advised not to return to the business.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City – the area was checked, but no one was located.

New Bookings: Craig Frederick Nielson / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $1,215 / Arrested by NHP. Luke Little Bear Thompson / Warrant / Bail $10,000.

JULY 13

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally by an employee of the business.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered a neighbor had plugged an extension cord into the side of his house without permission. The neighbor was warned about theft of a utility.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property from in his home. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: The reporting party, who manages a local storage facility, claimed a subject cut the locks off a storage shed, which had been placed there due to lack of payment. Both parties eventually resolved the issue civilly.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject had threatened people working for him. He only wanted the incident documented in case of further issues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party complained about a neighbor’s house and the accumulation of trash in the back yard. Contact to be made with the neighbor.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the reporting party has a protection order against a male subject, and she claimed he contacted her via a third party. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles had been in her yard and on her fence. The children were gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was accidentally activated.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole property from in his home. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male subject had damaged a sprinkler in a local park. The male was contacted and claimed he adjusted the sprinkler so as not to hit his vehicle with water. There was no damage to the sprinkler.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – a fight occurred in a local bar. The subjects involved were not interested in pursuing charges.

New Bookings: Lauren Kent Jacaway Jr / Warrant / No Bail.

JULY 14

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed to be walking to a friend’s house.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed an employee had stolen several items from her while working for her in another county. A report was completed and sent to the county in which the crime took place.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Kaylee Broughton, a minor, had mechanical issues with her vehicle, causing her to strike a vehicle driven by Jennifer Griffin. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and spoke to the driver, identified as 49 year old Tammy Goodwin, of McGill. Based on the deputy’s investigation, Goodwin was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and being a convicted person who failed to register.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City – the reporting party claimed his child was battered by his ex’s boyfriend. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The two vehicles that were reported were checked and everything was okay.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 47 year old Ely resident Sherri Smead was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings: Oscar Gonzales-Hernandez / DUI drugs and basic speed / Bail $1,275 / Arrested by NHP. Tammy Goodwin / Suspended registration, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and convicted person failure to register / Bail $20,000. Cash Jacobsen / Courtesy hold for other agency. Sherri Smead / Warrant / Bail $285.

JULY 15

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Kristian Nicolls, of Spring Creek, swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, causing him to go off the road and strike a cattle guard.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party said her husband took her cell phone and left. It was unknown where the husband went.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Casey Jones, of Ely, was driving when Joyce Bell, of Ely, made a U-turn in front of him. Jones’ vehicle struck Bell. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole property from his home. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed another person was harassing her via The Facebook. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – a vehicle struck a utility pole and fled the area. The vehicle was located, but the driver couldn’t be identified.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party complained about juveniles riding an ATV in a residential area. The juveniles were located and warned about driving on the roadway.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed to be in the process of buying a vehicle when it was purchased by someone else. He was advised the issue was civil in nature.

New Bookings: Vinny Garcia Hill / Warrant – battery by a prisoner while in lawful custody and possession of a dangerous weapon / Bail $70,000