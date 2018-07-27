September Wedding

By







85 shares

Courtesy photo

Jeff and Jill DeSteunder are pleased to announce

the engagement of their daughter Amber to Jeremiah Philpott. Amber is a 2008 graduate of White Pine HS. She graduated from Marinello beauty school in 2016 and is now an esthetician and the owner of Prime Beauty. Jeremiah is the son of Joe Philpott and

the father of Lincoln and Logan. He is the owner of Prime Engineering where he is a machinist and welder. The happy couple will be married in Arizona on September 9, 2018 where they will also make their home.

