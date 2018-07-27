Community Field Day set this weekend

By







The Ely Times

This Saturday, come out and join the White Pine County Sheriff’s Employee’s Association for their 2nd annual Community Field Day event. The event will be on Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Broadbent Park.

Sheriff Scott Henriod explained how this event began just one year ago.

“The idea for the field day started when Sergeant Luke Shady approached me last year with an idea of building stronger relationships with our residents here in White Pine County,” he said.

Shady had a vision of putting on a barbecue along with games and activities that everyone could enjoy. That idea came to fruition last year, and in hopes for many years to come.

While the White Pine County Sheriff’s Employee Association is responsible for putting on the event, members of the association volunteer their time and talents to make this happen.

Henriod said this year other agencies and businesses in the city and county such as the White Pine County Fire District, Ely Fire Department, BLM, the U.S. Forest Service, KDSS Radio, Mt. Wheeler Power, Ridley’s Shopko and several private individuals made generous donations to help promote the event.

Water games, barbecue, slip n slide, races, tug of war are all planned for Saturday. Parents must accompany their child and registration is required.

Admission is free, so be sure to bring some sunscreen, and a towel to dry yourself off with all of the water games in store for this event.