Fair registration prizes

The White Pine County Fair is a little under a month away, but there’s still time to create something to register.

Need more motivation besides just love of the craft? How about prizes?

Beta Sigma Phi will be drawing prizes for give away to those who enter their items into the Fair this year. Anyone who brings an item, or items, to the Fair to be judged will be given an entry for a chance at prizes (one ticket per person). Registrant prizes for each group are as follows:

Children (up to 9 years): Camp chair, fishing pole, tackle box, fishing bait and line, net and slip n slide.

Junior (10 to 15 years): Alps down sleeping bag and Spyderball game set.

Senior (16 years and up): 2 camp chairs and a Yeti cooler.

There will also be a “Guess Jar” for entries for a chance to win a Family Pass to the Ghost Train.

Have a lot of items to enter? Entry tags are available in advance this year to those who request them. Perfect for those who are planning to submit multiple items into the Fair and would like to speed up the registration process. Those who are interested in tags, please e-mail Tracy Robison at tracyrobison1982@yahoo.com.

To register an item into the Fair, bring it by the Exhibit Building at the Fair Grounds, north of Ely just behind the Marich Softball Fields, either on Thursday, August 16th from 5 pm – 7 pm or on Friday, August 17th, from 8:30 am – 1 pm. Examples for eligible entry items are photos, woodworking, canned goods, and a whole lot more. For a detailed list, pick up a 2018 Fair Book around town.