Five fun things to do this weekend

Fuji Park Fair

Carson City, through July 30

Carson City’s “small town” traditional youth/agriculture, carnival, tractor show, entertainment, and family fun kind of fair. Reintroducing the agricultural and youth aspect to this years fair while still including antique tractors, carnival rides, games, live music, and vendors.

Ely Shoshone Tribe Fandango

Ely, July 27- 29, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The annual Ely Shoshone Tribe Fandango will feature Gourd Dancers, a Jackpot Horseshoe Tournament, Sand Volleyball, Parade and culminating in a Powwow celebration on Saturday.

Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival

Elko, July 27- 29

Come to Elko for the annual Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival! 27 balloons will be launching early from the soccer fields of the Sports Complex in Spring Creek.

Wells Fun Run

Wells, July 27-29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The classics cars are coming to northern Nevada! Travel on Interstate 80 to Wells for it’s annual Wells Fun Run. Come see the cruise in downtown Wells.

Kirkwood Bikes & Brews

South Lake Tahoe, July 28,

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Travel south of Lake Tahoe to Kirkwood Resort for its annual Bikes & Brews festival. This event features Mountain Bike Events, Live Music, Brew tasting, BBQ, kids activities. You can get to Kirkwood via US Highway 395(to CA 88) or from US Highway 50(to CA 89). Phone 209-258-6000