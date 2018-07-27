Judge Advocate picked for Department of Nevada

By







The American Legion appointed James Beecher on July 15 to Judge Advocate for the Department of Nevada.

Department Adjutant Lionel Motta told The Ely Times that they had been looking for a new judge advocate. Beecher was a guest speaker at a state legion family dinner where it was discovered that he is a lawyer, and a current member of the legion.

Motta said, “I took a moment to talk with Beecher, and it was then that Beecher said he was willing to advance from his post to do whatever he could to help us.”

The appointment is a year-long appointment. Beecher’s main responsibility according to Motta is to deal with bylaws of the department. “Beecher could be asked to review and give his interpretation of what the constitution directs us to do on a particular matter. “

Motta said they were pleased that Beecher accepted the appointment, knowing that they have a shining star.

Beecher who has only been a member of the American Legion, he has been very involved in community outreach. Beecher volunteers to provide free legal services to veterans for the Nevada Attorney Generals’ @Ease program, and was awarded last year as Nevada Legal Services Rural Attorney of the Year.

Beecher said, “I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by the American Legion to be Nevada’s Judge Advocate. I look forward to continue serving my community and my country this way. As a veteran it is extremely important to me to continue to do what I can do to support veterans and the community”