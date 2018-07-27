LDS Tabernacle – vacated in 1980: how did the choir come by (buy) it

By







17 shares

Submitted by Minnis Alderman

Brief history of choir’s beginning until 1980:

Father Charles L. Poole of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church organized the choir in 1962. The charter members were Minnis Alderman, director; Mary Ellet, organist; and singers Lois Blackham, Marge Ferrari, Thomas Bath, Dale Miller, Rosalie Miller, Ethel Tanner, Bill Knuckles,Nelly Finch, Wilma Willis, Blanch Zadow, Evelyn Poole, and Father Poole.

During a two-year period, the choir performed concerts alternately in the Episcopal and Methodist churches. In 1964, fo the first time in the community, the choir performed six choruses and several arias from THE MESSIAH ORATHORIA by George Frederick Handel. From 1967 through 1979, the choir performed 17 of the 20 choruses.

The choir’s concerts out-grew the churches and moved into the Elks Lodge for one year and then into the Bistlecone convention Center for several years and very expensive rent.

The choir has performed other major works and concerts of classical, sacred, secular, patriotic, and modern nature, plus several conventions and many other “extra-curricular” occasions. Since its beginning in 1962, the choir has had over 400 singers and 31 accompanists. So the 1980’s brought on other terrific opportunities. How could such a group come by the $360,000 Tabernacle!

Watch the Ely Times.