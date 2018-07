Results from the White Pine Cinderella Pageant and Nevada State Cinderella Pageant.

By







White Pine

Overall Tot Liberty Sedgwick

Overall Mini Miss Kiala Reynolds

Overall Miss Grayce Sommervold

Overall Woman Yvonne Hester

Miss Beauty winner Madison Nicholes

Woman Beauty Winner Samantha Moreno

Tot Personality Winner Jailynn Browning

Tot Photogenic Winner Blakelee Garcia

Overall Baby Kenlee Trujillo

Overall Tiny Tot Eliana Garcia

Prince Charming Kayson Boyd

Baby Beauty Evalyn Varney

Baby personality Harlee Romero

Baby photogenic McKenna Nicholes

Score sheet only Alexa Azurmendi and Stella Sedgwick

Thank you to our Judges, Bethann Kane, Taylor Kane, and Shauna Henderson

Nevada State Results

Stella Sedgwick Top 5, 4th alt to Overall tot, and Overall Beauty

Liberty Sedgwick Top 5 and 3rd alternate to Overall tot

Ariauna Green 3rd alternate Beauty

Kirra Richardson 4th Alternate Beauty

Emma Parmley 3rd alternate Talent

Madison Nicholes 3rd Alternate talent

Grayce Sommervold 3rd alt to photogenic

Kayson Boyd Overall Young Prince Charming

Harlee Romero Overall Baby Beauty

For more information on how to get your child involved in Cinderella Please contact Jill DeSteunder 293-2877 Or Samantha Reynoso 293-3078