Sampson Creek & Paine fires fully contained, Broad fire 50%

Firefighters were quick and effective to get both fires that ignited last week contained within days.

It was determined that the cause of the Paine Fire was a lightning-ignited fire. The 727-acre Paine Fire in Duck Creek Basin, 15 miles northeast of Ely, started on July 17, and was contained on July 20, 2018. For the first time, the BLM Ely District utilized an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone, to map the fire and search for hot spots.

The 218-acre Sampson Creek Fire, 60-plus miles northeast of Ely, that started Wednesday, July 18 was fully contained on Friday, July 20, 2018. The cause of the fire, is still under investigation.

The fire burned grass, brush and pinion-juniper on public lands in Sampson Creek east of U.S. Highway 93.

Both fires were contained with the collaborative efforts of the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, White Pine County Fire Protection District, cooperators from neighboring states, and private contractors.

The Broad Fire as of July 23 is holding at 543 acres with 50% containment. The fire received steady amounts of rainfall over the last few days. Coupled with successful mixed suppression tactics, fire personnel feel confident in increasing the containment. “We are encouraged that the rainfall assisted in current suppression efforts,” said Sean Whalen, Incident Commander Trainee. “While our team is transitioning the wildfire back to the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District, we still encourage the public to be aware of potential new starts caused by lightning.”

Areas of the fire may have pockets of vegetation that may be holding heat, with the predicted high temperatures and gusty winds, occasional smoke may be visible from the town of Round Mountain and Carver. Smoldering vegetation are deep within the fire perimeter.

Please do not report the smoke, we will have firefighters patrolling the area.

“I would like to thank the local community for their generosity,” said Tyler Hecht, Incident Commander. “The kindness shown to the Nevada Interagency Type 3 Team has been overwhelming and we appreciate your support during the Broad Fire.”

There will be no further news releases for the Broad Fire. Follow the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Facebook and Twitter accounts for the most current information.