Third Christian Century to perform at Sacred Heart Church

Special to the Ely Times

The oldest-known Christian hymn will be sung in a concert, “From Gregorian to Gospel,” by The Schola Cantorum of the Pacific® and Escolanía Pacífica choir school, at Sacred Heart Church in Ely, Saturday, August 4th, at 8pm. This beautiful yet rarely-heard melody from the Third Christian Century opens the program.

The appreciable acoustics of Sacred Heart Church will enhance a varied program including compositions by Palestrina, J.S. Bach, W.A. Mozart, Cesar Franck, Benjamin Britten and Leonard Bernstein. The Schola will provide arrangements of the spirituals, “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel?” and “Balm in Gilead,” while the Escolanía youth add children’s choral music from Spanish Colonial times, and as a planned encore, the State Song, “Home Means Nevada.”

The Schola Cantorum of the Pacific®, founded in 1976 by Marianist Father Ted Ley, SM, fosters the Christian Church’s full musical heritage from earliest times to the present. In 2009, the Schola combined with the parish choir of St. Mary’s in-the-Mountains Church, in Virginia City, to provide the Music for the Solemn Rededication of the historic Church.

Three years ago, the Schola founded Escolanía Pacífica, a magnet program in choral music for children pre-K through 8th grade, at Assumption Parish School in Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles.

The Schola maintains a teenage ensemble, Schola Americana, that has presented classic popular and folk music widely, including the Huntington Library of San Marino, California, MGM-Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, and the Buffalo Bill Historical Center at Cody, Wyoming. Both the Escolanía and Schola Americana will be represented in the concert at Ely.

Admission fee. It is fully sponsored for the community by Sacred Heart Parish. The pastor, Father John McShane, has hosted the Schola at other Nevada parishes, and highly recommends the concert.

The Schola and Escolanía will sing also at the Saturday evening and Sunday morning Masses at Sacred Heart – Saturday, August 4th at 5:30pm, and Sunday, August 5th at 9:30am.