White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







3 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for July 9-July 15. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JULY 16

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered someone had struck her vehicle while it was parked at her residence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – two people were arguing over the custody of their child and where the child should live. Both were advised to get a proper custody agreement to resolve such disagreements.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject threw a beer bottle through the windshield of a vehicle parked near her residence. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believes someone has been entering his home and stealing money. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed there were unwanted subjects in a house she rents out. The people had been allowed to stay there by the current renters. She was advised of the eviction process.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: The reporting party observed two subjects attempting to steal his property. They were identified as 43 year old Brian Shane Boots and 44 year old Michael Isaac Carlgren, both from Ely. Both subjects were placed under citizen’s arrest by the reporting party.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

New Bookings: Tracy Boyer / Hold for Department of Corrections Brian Shane Boots/Petit larceny/ Bail $355. Michael Isaac Carlgren / Petit larceny / Bail $355.

JULY 17

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party believed he was being followed by a number of unknown subjects. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-husband kept coming to her house. The ex was contacted and advised not to go to her house anymore.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party struck a deer.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed a customer came into her workplace and was making threats. The customer admitted to yelling threats. The customer was trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole his medication that was supposed to arrive in the mail. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Jonathan Black, of Arizona, was backing into a parking spot and struck a building. A report was completed. It was later discovered Black had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. Black was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered money missing from her residence and believes it may have been a family member. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed his property was missing. It was learned the property was in a residence the reporting party had moved out of and that had been bought by a third party.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown vehicle struck his parked unoccupied vehicle. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Rick Barnum / Warrant / Bail $402. Jonathan Black / Warrant / Bail $1,272.

JULY 18

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that someone had opened an account on Face Book using her name. Officer investigated the incident and reported that no crime had occurred. The person just had the same name as the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer located the operator of the vehicle and she was advised of the complaint. She was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of an unregistered motorcycle being operated on a city street in a reckless manner. The area was patrolled, but the motorcycle was not located.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — report party provided information about possible drug use at a local Ely residence. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted an individual who was yelling profanities in a public place. He was advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer captured the dog and it was taken to the City Dog Pound.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer located the person and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical care.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked in a local parking lot unattended it was struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF TRAFFIC CONES IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer patrolled the area and reported that the cones were in place due to road construction in the area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: None.

JULY 19

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed an unknown subject stole his medication. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed a male subject had made threats toward his place of employment and threats to hurt himself. Contact was made with the male subject, who was later escorted to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – someone was reportedly living in a camp trailer parked near a house. The trailer was checked, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a female keeps coming to his house, and he would like her to stop. He was advised to call when the female was there.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a male was speeding through his neighborhood on a dirt bike. The male, a juvenile, was located and admitted to the driving behavior. The male was later released to a family member and a report was completed to be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party complained about his neighbor’s kids being loud. The neighbor complained the reporting party kept video recording her children. The neighbor was advised to keep her children quiet and the reporting party was advised not to record children.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed one of his tenants was harassing another tenant. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – 42 year old Ely resident, Craig Sanford, was arrested for violating the terms of a protection order.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: Based on statements and evidence at the scene, 56 year old McGill resident Scott Lesher, used force or violence against a person 60 years of age or older. Lesher also damaged the personal property of another. Lesher was arrested without incident.

New Bookings: Craig Sanford / Violation of a temporary protection order / Bail $640. Abdul Majid / Trafficking a controlled substance / Bail $500,000 / Arrested by NHP. Haseeb Malik / Basic speed and trafficking a controlled substance / Bail $500,00 / Arrested by NHP. Scott Lesher / Battery, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to property / Bail $20,000.

JULY 20

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject stole political signs he had posted. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property belonging to his employer. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 21 year old Ely resident Shoshana Marie Kennedy was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City – the owner was contacted and moved the vehicle.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Stephen Hines, of Ruth, was backing up and struck a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THEFT: The reporting party claimed his medication, which was mailed to him, had never arrived. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a co-worker was exhibiting behavior that made her uncomfortable. The male, who was at her residence, was asked to leave. The male left without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and later transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party thought she heard someone in the basement of her home. The basement was checked and found to be empty.

New Bookings: Shoshana Marie Kennedy / Warrant / Bail $765.

JULY 21

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 27 year old Craig Weaver, of Idaho. Weaver was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was refusing to leave a local business. The male left when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed medication was missing. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and identified as 24 year old Ely resident Taylor Nicole Petersen. It was discovered Petersen was in violation of a temporary protection order. Petersen was arrested without incident. Also at the location was 27 year old Mathew Scott Friend, of Oregon. Friend was discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Friend was also taken into custody.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed he was punched by another person. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the subject was found to not have violated the protection order.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City – the area was checked, but the subjects weren’t located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The area was checked, but the juveniles weren’t located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 59 year old Jeffrey Best, of Tonopah. Best was later arrested for DUI.

New Bookings: Taylor Nicole Petersen / Violation of a temporary protection order / Bail $637. Mathew Scott Friend / Under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $15,000. Julie Wallace / Serving time for Drug Court. Jeffrey Best / DUI #2 and open container / Bail $1,495.

JULY 22

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were contacted and discovered to have only been arguing. Both parties separated for the day.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was checked, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – it was accidentally set off by an employee.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the subjects were located and warned about their driving.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was creating a disturbance in a local store. The male subject left when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a man said inappropriate things to his daughter and a friend, and attempted to get them to come to his residence. The officer was unable to make contact with the suspect. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: The parties involved were contacted and warned about disturbing the peace.

New Bookings: None