The Bristlecone Arts Council start many months in advance to prepare for this weekend’s Arts in the Park event. The event will be held Aug. 4-5 beginning at 10 a.m. both days at the Veterans Memorial Park. Each year, artists from all over the United States travel to White Pine County to display their handcrafted items.All vendors with the exception of the food vendors are required to be fifty percent handmade. Handmade jewelry, clothes, honey, unique iron work, and stunning photography, draws large crowds that are a combination of locals and tourists. Kids will have plenty to do as well with face painting, bounce house, and a train that rides through the park. Families are welcome to come out and enjoy the food, music and art, but stress that no animals are allowed.