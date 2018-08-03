Odgers crowned as queen

By







5 shares

By Connie Odgers

Special to The Ely Times

Catherine Odgers had the honor of representing Nevada, White Pine County and the City of Ely at the 2018 National Little Britches Finals Rodeo, held at the Lazy E Arena, on July 7 – 15, 2018 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Odgers qualified for nationals by spending the last year traveling to Southern Nevada to participate in rodeos put on by the Wild West Little Britches Association, a franchise of the NLBRA, in Pahrump, where she competed in Senior Girls Breakaway Roping, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goats, Ribbon Roping and Trail Course.

In order to qualify for nationals, Odgers needed to place in the top seven of at least one of her events, five times during the year. She qualified in all her events, but chose only to compete in Trail Course.

Odgers went into nationals sitting 53rd place in the world. In the 1st Go, Odgers ended up 13th, in the 2nd Go she placed 15th and in the Average she ended up in 11th place.

This qualified her to come back in the Short Go in the 19th position. Unfortunately, her run during the Short Go did not go as planned, but she still ended up 20th in the world, 16th in the Average and 19th in the Short Go.

Odgers also participated in the NLBRA Royalty contest, with categories consisting of modeling, prepared speech, impromptu speech, interview, knowledge test, horsemanship pattern and cow work, in addition to appearance, personality and photogenic.

This was Odgers’ second year competing in the queen portion of the contest. Last year, she was the 2017 1st Runner Up.

On July 12, Odgers was crowned the 2018 – 2019 National Little Britches Rodeo Queen after placing first in prepared speech, impromptu speech, interview, knowledge test, photogenic, personality and appearance.

Odgers will have the opportunity to represent the National Little Britches organization throughout this next year at such events as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Miss Rodeo America Pageant and Cheyenne Frontier Days to promote the sport of rodeo and the western way of life. Her first official appearance will be on Aug. 3 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the 2018 PRCA Hall of Fame Inductions.

Founded in 1952, The National Little Britches Rodeo Association is one of the oldest youth based rodeo organizations. NLBRA is proud to currently have more than 500 youth rodeos annually and 2,600 members from 33 states and Canada.

For more information about the NLBRA visit their website at www.NLBRA.com or their Facebook page “National Little Britches Rodeo Association ‘NLBRA’ ”