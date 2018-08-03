Sheriff’s Corner

By







By Sheriff Scott Henriod, WPCSO

I’m not sure why it is, but summers always seem to fly by.

One theory I always have had is that we pack so many events into summer making ourselves so buys that time just slips away. With that said I know our White Pine County school age children don’t want to hear it, but school is right around the corner. The first day of school is August 27th which means it time for school shopping and rounding up those school supplies.

For the past several years the Sheriff’s Office has participated with several local business in organizing a back to school student supply drive. This effort helps offset the costs to schools, parents and teachers by suppling the needed items for students in our local schools.

Starting August 1st the Sheriff Office will partner with KDSS, Sahara Motors, Robinson Mine, and the Chamber of Commerce to once again make this happen. There will be several drop off points for individuals to donate back to school supplies. The drop off points will be the Sheriff’s Office, KDSS, and Sahara Motors. The items needed, but not limited to can be notebooks, paper, pencils, tissue paper, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, back packs, binders, and any other items you think our students could use to help them receive a great education.

I would like to thank all those in advance that will help make this happen. Let’s be generous in our donations this year and help our students have a great school year.

Thank you for your support in this effort. Sheriff Henriod