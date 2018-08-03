State officers to update public employees at picnic

By







Retired Public Employees of Nevada White Pine Chapter will conduct its yearly picnic event on Monday, August 6,beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the McGill Swimming Pool Park.

State Executive Director Terri Laird and State RPEN Chair Bernard Paolini will update attendees on topics of interest such as PERS and PEBP, while providing an opportunity for individual questions.

Due to the important need for direct information, an invitation is extended to all who’ve served in Nevada’s public systems, currently active or retired, irrespective of RPEN membership.

The Chapter will provide all food and beverages.

Additionally information available from Chapter Chair Holly Wilson 289-3709.