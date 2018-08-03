What’s Bugging You?

By







26 shares

Scorpions!

Scorpions are predatory arachnids of the order Scorpiones.

There are believed to be 23 different species of scorpions in Nevada.

Aside from their sinister looks and reputation, most scorpions, especially the ones here in Northern Nevada, are not especially dangerous to humans, although all are poisonous to some degree.

A sting from a scorpion is about the same as a bee sting or less. It will hurt, and the tissue around the sting will swell up. If there is any danger at all, it would come in the form of an allergic reaction, which might require immediate medical attention. The majority of scorpions that reside in our neighborhoods here in and around Ely are generally more active during late summer and fall.

As the weather cools, many will find there way into houses and garages as seen in the pic of a recently caught specimen in one of our monitoring devices.

Scorpions are also an important and beneficial component of many ecosystems and they are one of the oldest known terrestrial arthropods. Fossil scorpions found in Paleozoic strata 430 million years old appear very similar to present day species. As arachnids, scorpions have mouthparts called chelicerae, a pair of pedipalps, and four pairs of legs. The pincer-like pedipalps are used primarily for prey capture and defense, but are also covered with various types of sensory hairs. Scorpions are commonly thought of as desert animals, but in fact, they occur in many other habitats, including grasslands and savannahs, deciduous forests, montane pine forests, intertidal zones, rain forest and caves. Scorpions have even been found under snow-covered rocks at elevations of over 12,000 feet in the Himalayas of Asia.

Call Apex Pest Control 775-289-6000 for a professional treatment to protect your home from unwanted guests. More pictures and videos on our facebook page!

Like us on Facebook. Apex Pest Control LLC @wegetwhatbugsyou.