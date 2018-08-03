White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







JULY 23

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The suspected vehicle was located and when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it attempted to elude the officer. Eventually the driver, a juvenile, jumped from the moving vehicle. He was immediately taken into custody and later transported to the Elko Juvenile Detention Facility. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 23 year old Salene Jackson of Ely, was also taken into custody for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstructing a peace officer.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed previous tenants of a house she had rented had returned after moving out. The tenants were contacted and said they had just removed the rest of their property. They were advised not to return.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party said he was evicting two people from his residence and they were taking property that belonged to him. They were advised to only take their own property.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the subject was found not to have violated the order.

REPORT OF UNLAWFUL DUMPING: Several bags of trash were discovered in a rural area. Contact to be made with the suspect and a citation will be issued.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicles were gone.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed that she was fine.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor was harassing her. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was checked, but no one was located.

New Bookings: Salene Jackson / Obstructing a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor / Bail $710. Jose Martinez-Aguilar / Warrant / Bail $408 / Arrested by NHP.

JULY 24

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed they had just been arguing. Both parties said they’d be civil the rest of the night.

REPORT OF A ROBBERY: City – the reporting party claimed a man reached in her car window and forcibly took her wallet, removing the money. The man was identified as 39 year old Barry Francis, of Ely. Francis was located and admitted to taking the wallet, but claimed it was because the reporting party owed him money. Francis was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF STALKING: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject had violated a protection order she had against him. It was discovered the male had engaged in a course of conduct which caused the reporting party to feel frightened. The male, identified as 42 year old Craig Sanford of Ely, was located and later arrested.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF FOUND PARAPHERNALIA: City – the reporting party discovered drug paraphernalia in her yard. It was collected and disposed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed people were standing outside her bedroom window every night. The area was checked, but no one was located.

New Bookings: Craig Sanford / Stalking and violation of a temporary protection order / Bail $1,245 Barry Francis / Robbery, burglary, and petit larceny / Bail $20,000.

JULY 25

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male subject was sleeping in a local gambling establishment. He left when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed an unknown subject had stolen copper wire from his work-site. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown person used his debit card number without his authorization. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 31 year old Ely resident Krisztina Anna Marie Toth was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A FATAL ACCIDENT: City – Cameo Crispi of Ely, was operating a vehicle on a dirt road, when the vehicle left the traveled portion, causing it to roll. Crispi passed away due to injuries suffered in the accident.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – 30 year old Vuni Luka, of Oregon, was arrested for trespassing after returning to property he had previously been told not to return to.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked and no disturbance was found.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: Krisztina Anna Marie Toth / Warrant / Bail $400, Vuni Luka / Trespassing / Bail $355.

JULY 26

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed his neighbor had damaged his fence and thrown trash into his yard. He was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which was served on the neighbor.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed they didn’t receive their medication via mail. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed 28 year old Sarah Corkum was throwing things around her house. Corkum was contacted and was in possession of drug paraphernalia which tested positive for methamphetamine. Corkum was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party complained about trash in a neighbor’s yard. The neighbor was contacted and said he’d clean up the mess.

REPORT OF WELFARE CHECK:Contact was made and the subject was okay.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed a child keeps riding their bike in front of cars. The child was not located.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party claimed to have been in an accident, but the other driver gave her his phone number and left the area. The other party was later located and claimed he gave her information in regards to the accident.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed a male exposed himself to his children. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City while investigating a report of fireworks, contact was made with 23 year old Ely resident Thomas James Swenson. He was later arrested for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

New Bookings: Sarah Corkum / Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $30,000. Lani Lauretta Hawkins / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation Thomas James Swenson / Warrant / No bail.

JULY 27

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 34 year old Ely resident Misti Desiree Paez was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject was on her property and shouldn’t be. The male was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-boyfriend had battered her, but she refused to allow deputies to further investigate in incident.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole property from the back of his truck. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have been threatened via the internet. She was advised to block the offender’s account.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have been harassed by a neighbor. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Jerri Kooistra, of Ely, was backing from a parked position and struck Donald Hardcastle, also from Ely. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party believed someone was taking advantage of an elder person. The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle belonged to a neighbor.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by a boyfriend. The battery was unfounded.

New Bookings: Misti Desiree Paez / Warrant / Bail $394.

JULY 28

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 51 year old Ely resident Randy Henefer was stopped for driving without a valid license. He was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – an unoccupied vehicle began to roll down a his and struck two other parked vehicles. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – it was accidentally set off by the owner.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed a juvenile threw a rock into his yard. The juvenile was advised not to throw rocks.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed several juveniles were ringing his doorbell and then running away. Contact was made with their parents, who said they’d address the problem.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject broke into her vehicle and stole property. The suspect was identified as 43 year old Las Vegas resident Leonardo Aparicio. He was later arrested.

New Bookings: Randy Henefer / Driving with a revoked license and DUI #3 / Bail $10,000 Leonardo Aparicio / Inference of burglarious intent and injury to property / Bail $10,000.

JULY 29

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – several people were reportedly fighting. When contacted, none of the parties involved wished to pursue charges.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed her boyfriend battered her. The boyfriend was gone when officers arrived. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 49 year old Stacy Lee Griffin, of Ely, was found to be in possession of a firearm, and is prohibited because of previous convictions. Griffin was arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party claimed an unknown male had battered her. The area was checked, but the suspect wasn’t located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Christopher Hill, of Ely, swerved to miss an animal in the road and left the roadway into the sagebrush, damaging his vehicle. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Stacy Lee Griffin / Prohibited person in possession of a firearm / Bail $10,000