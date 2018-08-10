BLM fire restrictions

By







ELKO—Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 12:01 a.m. and last until further notice on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Elko District and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City, Ruby Mountains and Jarbidge Ranger District in Northeastern Nevada. Fire restrictions are designed to protect people, property, firefighters, and the area’s natural resources, and are in response to the exceptional dry summer, heavy fuel loads, increased fire activity throughout the area, and continuing hot dry weather forecasts.

To report a fire, call Elko Interagency Dispatch Center at 775-748-4000, or dial 911.

Fire restrictions prohibit the following:

•Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal BBQ or stove fire outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by special use permit). This order excludes portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.

•Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off \existing paved, gravel, or dirt roads. This includes all combustion engine without a spark arrestor on public lands within the Elko District and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

•Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit

•Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

•Possession or use of fireworks (always prohibited) or any other incendiary device.

•Use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets, including Binary Explosive Targets while recreational shooting.

Affected areas include the following:

BLM – All areas, roads and trails on the BLM-Elko District.

USFS – All areas, roads, and trails within the Mountain City, Ruby Mountains and Jarbidge Ranger District.

As fire season continues, the BLM and USFS will be aggressively citing those who do not comply with the posted restrictions and those who use or possess fireworks. Violation of these prohibitions on BLM-managed land is subject to punishment by a fine of not more than

$10,000 or imprisonment for not more than six months or both, as Class B misdemeanors under federal law (agency statutes vary). Violators found guilty of having a fire during restrictions on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest could receive a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both. Persons may also be responsible for resource damage, suppression costs, and any injuries that occur if they are found liable for causing a wildfire.

For more information or clarification on the restrictions, please contact the BLM-Elko District Office at 775-753-0200, USFS Mountain City, Ruby Mountains and Jarbidge Ranger District at 775-738-5171.

