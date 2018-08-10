Fallen Miners Memorial

By







7 shares

A memorial will be dedicated in Ruth, Nevada at the park, this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The event will honor and remember over 501 members who have given their life mining in White Pine County. Organizer and author, Mary Sorenson, was inspired to recognize their contributions and has received the support from the mining community for the memorial. Sorenson said when she began putting together her first book, she listed accidents and it was then that she noticed several were not buried in the cemetery and no records after they died, and that’s what started her quest to research fallen miners.

The memorial includes a 1920’s grader donated by Consolidated Mining, a small train engine, a massive rock from the mine, benches all with plaques presenting the names of the fallen.

Following the dedication there will be a community BBQ starting at noon and fireworks in the evening.