Five fun things to do this week in Nevada

By







1 shares

By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Lincoln County Fair

Panaca, Aug. 8-11

Come to Panaca for the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo. The theme is Country Pride, Country Wide. The fair is jam-packed with activities for the whole family, including the 4-H show and exhibits.

Website: www.lcnvfair.org

Hot August Nights

Virginia City, Through Aug. 12

The region’s most prominent classic car gathering, Hot August Nights, kicks off in historic Virginia City. See hundreds of beautiful classic cars parading down C Street each day. Website: https://hotaugustnights.net/virginia-city/

Eureka County Fair

County fairgrounds

Aug. 9-12

Including rodeo Aug. 11 featuring mini bulls, barrel racing, bull riding, Old West Bronc riding, also 4-H show and exhibits.

Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival

Lake Tahoe, Aug. 11-12

Come to the enigmatic Lake Tahoe for the annual TA-HOE NALU Paddle Festival at Kings Beach State Park. Also added this year is The First Stroke Paddle Tour, a non-competitive paddle tour lead by staff.

Lamoille Canyon Hill Climb

Elko, Aug. 11, 9 a.m.

Sponsored by Elko Velo Cycling Club, road and mountain bike cyclists are invited to join this race up the spectacular Lamoille Canyon, followed by a barbecue and awards ceremony in Lamoille Grove. There are swag bags and prizes generously donated by local businesses. Website: www.elkovelo.com for registration information. Phone: 775-340-7454