Rodders bringing car show to Ely

The Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Ely will serve as the backdrop to polished fenders, shiny chrome, white wall tires, and Americana-themed nostalgia.

The White Pine Rodders Car show kicks off Friday night with registration. The show itself will takes place on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.

Rows of classic cars, and vintage vehicles, everything from a 1923 T-bucket to a 2014 Shelby GT500 Cobra will be on display, promoting hot rod culture. This event has brought participants as far as Florida in previous years.

It is reported that 50 cars have already pre-registered with more anticipated making this years event much bigger than previous years. There are 30 different classes and in each category, 1st and 2nd place is awarded.

Jason Johnson, vice president of the White Pine Rodders Car Club, explained there are several categories that the public can come down and vote on. The People’s Choice, Modern and Old Muscle Car and several others. Johnson also noted that none of the club members are allowed to judge on any of the categories.

The band Sound Unlimited returns to this years event, playing a mix of 50s, 60s and nostalgic music to enjoy while you stroll through the park.

This year they have also introduced a few new things that they believe has enticed more participants.

A parade will take place on Friday, beginning at 4:45 p.m. The parade will begin at the Veteran’s Park and end at the Texaco gas station at the end of Aultman Street.

All car show participants will also ride the Ghost Train at the Nevada Northern Railway, Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Mark Bassett, executive director of the Nevada Northern Railway said, “The railroad is providing a charter train, the railroad is very excited to be able to provide this experience to the visitors of the car show.”

The club not only holds this event to show off cars, but to also raise money for scholarships for White Pine High school seniors.

Raffles for a hope chest, a pin striped mirror, two tickets to Cherry Hill amusement park, 50/50 raffle and other raffle items are in store. You can purchase raffle tickets at the event, and you do not need to be present to win.

The Lions Club will be hosting its pancake breakfast in the morning, and several food vendors will be available during the car show. And, they didn’t forget about fun for the kids. A bounce house and their annual hot wheels race will also be taking place.

“This is a big show this year,” Johnson said. “There is a little bit for everybody whether you have a car or not.”