Sheriff’s Corner

By







2 shares

By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

If you were wondering why all the police cars from around the State of Nevada were in town a few weeks ago it was because the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Nevada Sheriff’s and Chiefs training here in Ely.

On July 25th and 26th the Nevada Sheriff’s and Chiefs Association training was held at the Prospector Casino. Sheriff’s and Chiefs and their command staff along with other law enforcement leaders were invited to the training.

This training was attended by approximately 80 law enforcement leaders from around the state.

Several training classes were offered which consisted of domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking taught by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Counterfeit drug importation was taught by an organization called Partnership for Safe Medicines.

Recreational marijuana and the impact it is having on Nevada was taught by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Several other topics were discussed in the association membership meeting which consisted of coroner and autopsy’s when opiod’s are suspected, Nevada Department of Prison and how the retroactive DNA collection is being processed, and fund raising for the Nevada State Law Enforcement Officers memorial were discussed.

Training for law enforcement is essential with laws both on a state level and nationally constantly changing. It is import for law enforcement officials to be apprised of the ever changing laws, so receiving this training not only benefits the leaders of the law enforcement communities it also benefits the citizens of our great counties and state.