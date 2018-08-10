White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for July 30-August 5 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JULY 30

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer reported that while patrolling a rural highway he located a juvenile walking near the roadway. The juvenile indicated he was leaving the Ely area and he was also out past the hours of curfew. The juvenile was detained and later released to his guardian.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND BIKE: The bicycle was placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of an indidvual who had accumulated a large amount of trash in their yard. The person was contacted and advised to have the garbage removed.

REPORT OF A PERSON KEEPING CHICKENS IN THE CITY OF ELY: City — officer reported that he patrolled the area and no chickens were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance at her place of business. The individual was contacted at which time he choose to leave the area.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party who is a juvenile stated that several juveniles have been harassing him and trying to get him to fight. Officer is attempting to locate the juveniles involved.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that a rooster in her neighborhood is causing a disturbance. Officer attempted to contact the owner of the rooster, but they were not at home.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had spray painted her vehicle. The reporting party was able to remove the paint. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were arguing over where they should live. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: None.

JULY 31

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – contact was made with the subject, who claimed to not be suicidal, but unable to care for himself. He was later transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed her brother had battered her. This was confirmed by the brother. He was taken into custody for domestic battery and later transported to a juvenile detention facility.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The resident was contacted and advised she had five days to clean up her property.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject used his debit card without his knowledge or approval. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Daniel Dorman, of Idaho, was parked in his semi, when he was struck by another semi, operated by Ricky Vernon, of Texas. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Donald Cornell Gregersen / Open and gross lewdness, indecent exposure, and burglary / Bail $70,000.

AUGUST 1

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both subjects were contacted and they claimed to be roommates and were wrestling and playing around.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the reporting party claimed the adverse party had possibly violated her protection order. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.

New Bookings: None.

AUGUST 2

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Contact was made with the driver, who claimed to be having difficulties managing his trailing unit.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed someone was trying to poison her. A report was taken.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 45 year old KC Valdez, of Wendover, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – contact was made with the subject and he said he was okay.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have received several harassing text messages from friends’ of her granddaughter. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 53 year old Melodye Powell, of Henderson, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed she attempted to drop her baby off at the father’s residence, but the father refused to watch the child. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – two dogs were barking, causing a disturbance. The owner put them inside.

New Bookings: KC Jones Valdez / Warrant / No bail. Melodye Powell / Warrant / Bail $1,595 Francisco Moreno / Battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a prisoner / Bail $50,000.

AUGUST 3

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – a male subject was allegedly kneeling in front of an ATM. Contact was made with the male who said the ATM wasn’t giving him any money. Upon checking his receipts, he was advised he didn’t have any money in his account. He was advised to check with the bank during business hours.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed to have traveled through Ely last week and an unknown person stole her son’s medication from their motel room. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to being harassed via text messages. The suspect was contacted and claimed the reporting party had been harassing her as well. Both parties were advised to stop texting each other.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: A male subject was allegedly causing a disturbance in another person’s home. The subject left without incident.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed her son was being harassed by another juvenile. Contact was made with the parents and they said they’d address the problem.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally by an employee.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed her son had refused to come home. The son was later located and he was found to have been consuming alcohol. The juvenile was arrested and later transported and released to his mother.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: A car alarm was going off and it was believed the owner was doing it on purpose. The owner was contacted and claimed not to know anything about the alarm going off.

New Bookings: None.

AUGUST 4

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: A subject believed a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was checked and found not to have been listed as stolen.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party claimed a sign had been shot multiple times. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed several children kept banging on her window. The parent was contacted and said he’d keep his children away from the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and secured.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed another vehicle struck her vehicle. They both stopped, but the other driver then left. Deputies were unable to locate the other driver.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: 60 year old Douglas W Goodwin, of Utah, was driving on a county maintained road when he allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway eventually causing it to overturn. Goodwin was driving without a valid license and failed to notify police. Goodwin was arrested without incident.

New Bookings: Douglas W Goodwin / Driving without a valid license and failure to report an accident / Bail $544.

AUGUST 5

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 21 year old Christopher Michael Berry, of Elko, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and assisted.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject stole her property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – both parties claimed they were battered by the other party. A report was completed and forwarded to the City Attorney for review.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor gave his child ice cream. The neighbor was advised not to give things to other children.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and given a ride to the hospital.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE:Contact was made with the property owner, who said they’d clean up the mess within the week.

New Bookings: Christopher Michael Berry / Warrant / Bail $925 Gary Edward Price / DUI, open container, speeding, and no valid license / Bail $1,765 / Arrested by NHP.