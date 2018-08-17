Bobcat soccer boys look to step up

By







1 shares

Special to The Ely Times

The White Pine High boys soccer team returns all of its starting lineup except one from a team that missed by just one game of making the playoffs in 2017.

Coach Ryan Costello said the returning players are first team all conference striker Jaden Brewer, leading freshman goal scorer Felix Briceno, Zeke Vinson, last year’s second leading scorer in the Northern 2A/3A, second team all conference midfielder Richardo Jiemenez, midfielder Kincade Waggener, Gavin Henroid, Noah Walker, and First Team All Conference Defensive player Emanuel Gonzales.

The one player who graduated was Henry Sorenson.

“On offense, we will be looking to possess the ball quite regularly and are quite excited about our abilities on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball this year,” Costello said. “Last year we were a young team and weren’t picked to win any games, but we went 6-8, 5-7 in league, and just missed the playoffs.

“This year that growing time is over. Now we’re experienced and looking to do really well in league play. I really think we are capable of competing for first or second place in the league.”

Around the league, Fernley is the defending 2A North boys champion, but they lost out to South Tahoe in the first round of the playoffs.

“Dayton and Yerington will both be really good, and it will be quite a battle among some good teams,” Costello said.

The Bobcats start the season Aug. 24-25 at an eight-team tournament in Spring Creek, and over the Labor Day weekend, Aug.31-Sept. 1, will host their own eight-team tournament featuring The Meadows, Moapa Valley, Elko, Spring Creek, Battle Mountain, West Wendover and both the White Pine varsity and JVs