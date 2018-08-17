Fire restrictions in place for Cave Lake State Park and Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park

By







ELY, NV – The Nevada Division of State Parks announced today that added fire restrictions, effective August 13, 2018, are being implemented within Cave Lake and Ward Charcoal Ovens State Parks due to the high potential for wildfire.

The following acts are prohibited on all areas, roads, campgrounds and trails within the boundaries of Cave Lake and Ward Charcoal Ovens State Parks:

•Building an open fire of any kind. Gas grills ONLY are allowed.

•Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

•Operating vehicles or motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.

•Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment in wildland areas without an ax, shovel and at least one gallon of water.

•Ignition of any fireworks.

•Operating a welding torch or any other device that may cause a fire.

Violation of these prohibitions is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.