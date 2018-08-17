Five Fun Things to do this week in Nevada

By







By TheCompleteNevadan.com

White Pine County Fair

and Horse races

Ely, Aug. 17-19

A true American Western experience. Parimutual betting, feature races each day. Also a rodeo, authentic barbeque, 4-H Livestock Show and Auction. Website: https://www.elynevada. net/horse-races/.

Austin Fly-In

Austin, Aug, 18

The Austin Fly-In, sponsored by the Austin Lions Club, will feature pilots from over five states. The event will feature a barbecue dinner served around noon, followed by flour bomb drops, touch downs, and other airplane games. Website: http://ponyexpressnevada.com/event/annual-austin-fly-in/ Phone: 775-964-2200

Truckee Meadows Quilt Show

Reno, Aug. 18-19, Saturday

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The 40th Anniversary Truckee Meadows Quilt Show, one of the top quilt shows in the West. View more than 300 beautiful examples of quilting, browse through hundreds of fabrics and other sewing notions and accessories at the Vendor’s Mall. Food and beverages on site. Lots of free parking. Admission: $10 single day, $15 both days. Website: http://tmquiltshow.com/

Dixie Dooley Free Magic Show

Las Vegas, Aug. 19 – 2 & 4pm

Every Sunday, families and friends can witness a real spectacle at The Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway that guarantees a great show. Magician Dixie Dooley brings a high-energy performance using a variety of illusions, tricks, and even death-defying stunts! Phone: (702) 735-7430

Sho n‘ Shine Car Show and

Arts in the Park

Carlin, Aug. 17-18

A fun car show and Art in the Park, like Hot August Nights in a small, friendly town. Car show, drive in, rolling thunder audio competition, food booths and lot of games. Burnout contest Aug. 18, 5 p.m.

Website: www.Festivalnet.com