More on the Centennial Fine Arts Building

Submitted by Minnis Alderman

The White Pine Community Choir’s continued growth from 1962 to its phenomenal extension of elaborate, diversive (addition of percussion to its instrumentations) repertoire into the 1980’s and beyond, brought on other terrific opportunities:

—15 to 20 special events in White Pine County per years;

—Invitations

a) to sing in Carnegie Hall in New York City,

b) European Tours,

c) Peral Harbor,

d) Dedication of NYR Twin Towers

e) San Diego Special Navy Events;

State Conventions

U.S. Bicentennial Field Mass

Railfairs

Beginning in the 1980’s, it became quite obvious with the choir and its special purpose to promote the advancement of all the fine arts, that a plan to obtain a headquarters was needed. How? Next Ely Times article.