New year, new program in Ely

ELKO – Beginning this fall, Great Basin College Ely will offer an Associate of Applied Science and certificate program in Electrical Systems. The courses will be taught live and via interactive video to students located in Ely.

The program opened 12 seats for Ely students. As of last week, five of these seats have been filled. Students will be able to complete the program in 43 weeks. Classes start Aug. 20.

“I am very happy GBC will be able to offer the same high quality Electrical System Technology program in Ely as we have had in Elko and Winnemucca,” said GBC Dean of Business and Technology Bret Murphy.

The certificate and associate degree has gained popularity amongst Nevada students and job seekers alike for its high demand in the mining industry.

“This program will serve the needs of the local mining community, contractors and power companies. The employment prospects for graduates is huge as will be their earning potential,” said Murphy.

The first electrical program opened at the GBC Elko campus in 1988. GBC Winnemucca opened its program in 2013. In 2016, The Community for Accredited Online Schools recognized the Electrical Systems Technology program at Great Basin College for offering one of the top electrician programs in the nation. According to Community for Accredited Online Schools, the electrical program at GBC received acclamation for its student to teacher ratio, graduation rate, tuition and fees, job placement services, credit for experience and counseling services.

For more information on the Electrical Systems program in Ely, contact Electrical Instructor Sam Leyba by email sam.leyba@gbcnv.edu or call 775-289-3589.

Great Basin College 2017-2018 electrical students, from left, John Steiner of Ely and Canyon Rickets of Winnemucca.