White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for August 6-August 12 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

AUGUST 6

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed a subject stole her clothing from a dryer she was using at a local motel laundry room. The suspect was not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed two men were yelling at each other. The men were gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Brandi Coleman, of Ely, rear-ended Terry Reck, also of Ely. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed a fraudulent company withdrew money from her account without her authorization. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was sleeping in his vehicle.

New Bookings: None

AUGUST 7

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party came home and discovered a juvenile in her home. The juvenile said she had been arguing with her family and needed a place to stay. The juvenile was returned to her home and released to her mother.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: A stop sign was reportedly damaged and removed from where it had been installed. The sign was located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed two subjects were shooting a crossbow in the road. The subjects were contacted and advised they couldn’t shoot in the road.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the subject was located and had not been drinking.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed her son and a neighbor’s son got into a fight. The deputy was unable to locate the other child involved.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – an unoccupied vehicle popped out of gear and struck another unoccupied vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party said a vacant house nearby had been broken into. The house was checked and no one was found inside. The owner was contacted and said they’d secure the residence.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the driver was contacted and claimed he was having problems with his brakes.

New Bookings: None

AUGUST 8

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The residence was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: When deputies arrived, they discovered the victim, who is over the age of 60, had been battered by a male, whom he is related to by marriage. The male was identified as 62 year old Ralph Eugene Robinson, of Ely. Robinson was arrested for domestic battery and elder abuse.

REPORT OF EMBEZZLEMENT: City – the manager of a local store discovered an employee had been stealing merchandise entrusted to her. The employee was issued a citizen’s complaint for embezzlement and trespassed from the store.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believed a neighbor’s fire pit had been left unattended. Contact was made and discovered people were present at the fire.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party believed a female subject left her workplace with property not belonging to her. The female was contacted and claimed she didn’t have the property.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party was upset because her estranged husband allowed their child to play outside unattended.

New Bookings: Ralph Eugene Robinson / Domestic battery and elder abuse / Bail $10,000.

AUGUST 9

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – it was accidentally triggered by an employee.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Robert Stever, of Ely, failed to yield to another vehicle at a stop sign and struck the vehicle, which was operated by Pamela Grenke, of Ely. Stever was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed to have lent his vehicle to a friend, but now the friend wouldn’t return it. The reporting party said he was going to go get it himself. He was advised to call if there were problems.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party was working on a roof when he claimed a female stopped by and started yelling at them. The woman then dropped her pants and exposed her buttocks. She then left in a vehicle. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the reporting party was upset because her children were placed with their grandmother until she could make arrangements with child and family services. The problem was settled at the scene and the children remained with their grandmother.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – an employee of a local tavern claimed a customer was refusing to pay his bill. The subject paid and left prior to law enforcement arrival.

New Bookings: Eddie Robinson / Held for transportation company Nathan Bernheisel / Held for transportation company. Cornelius Williams / Held for transportation company. Robert Calas / Held for transportation company. Brent Bohuslav / Held for transportation company.

AUGUST 10

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and it was discovered the occupants were driving around looking for their dog.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a child was reportedly sitting near a building late at night. Contact was made with the juvenile, who said her room was hot and she was just trying to cool off. She was advised it was after curfew and to return home.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party said she got a warning on her computer that it had a virus and to call a number to fix it. The male on the phone requested her personal information and banking information to fix the problem, which she provided. Contact was made with her bank, which froze her accounts. She was advised to create ne accounts and notify the Social Security Office of the report.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed he and his wife were being harassed by a person with whom they had attempted to do business with, but had recently decided not to. They requested the person be trespassed from their property. Contact still to be made with the suspect.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have posted an ad online to sell a vehicle. They were contacted by a person in another state, who wished to pay by check and made the check out for additional money. They were advised it was a scam and to destroy the check and block the number of the caller.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party received a package that she didn’t order, but later discovered it was purchased using her company credit card. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Based on the investigation, 48 year old Ruth resident Blake Dominic Delucia was arrested for battering a person with whom he is in a dating relationship. During the incident, it was determined Delucia did injure a child under the age of 18. Delucia is also an ex-felon and failed to register a change of address.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered her son’s bike had been stolen. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked, but nothing was located.

New Bookings: Blake Dominic Delucia / Child abuse, domestic battery, and convicted person failure to register / Bail $13,000.

AUGUST 11

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the fighting had stopped and the involved parties had dispersed when the deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding and spoke to the driver, identified as 36 year old Texas resident Robert Campbell. Based on the deputies investigation, Campbell was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed she received her child for the weekend from his father, but the father didn’t give her the medication he needs. A message was left for the father to return the medication.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with both parties, who were only arguing.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Branson Beals, of Ely, was slowing for a car turning in front of him, when he was rear-ended by Neil McKnight, also of Ely. McKnight was issued a citation for following too closely.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The reporting party observed a subject whom he believed was going to break into a residence. The subject fled prior to law enforcement arrival. Deputies attempted to locate the subject, but were unsuccessful.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party, a juvenile, said she called another juvenile a name and the other juvenile punched her in the face. The other juvenile was contacted and said the reporting party called her a derogatory name, so she punched her in the face. Both juveniles were released to their parents and/or guardian. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subject was located and advised to turn his music down.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subject was located and advised to turn her music down.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – it was discovered to be an employee working late.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

New Bookings: Robert Wesley Campbell / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $965. Joseph Garcia / Serving time on previous booking. Tyrone Jackson / open container, DUI, and headlamps required / Bail $1690, Arrested by NHP.

AUGUST 12

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Several juveniles were reportedly at a party in a rural area. Deputies located the party and issued a citation to one adult for minor in consumption and a female juvenile was taken into custody for minor in consumption. The juvenile was released to her guardian and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: No one was located in the area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and was moving belongings from one vehicle to another.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – all parties involved claimed to have been battered, but none showed signs of injury. All parties separated for the day.

REPORT OF LOITERING: City – the area was checked and the alleged loiterers were gone.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her daughter brought her grandchildren to her house and said she didn’t want them anymore. The daughter calimed she didn’t say that. Both parties came to an agreement over who would watch the children for the day.

New Bookings: James Burrows / Driving with a suspended license / Bail $355 / Arrested by NHP.