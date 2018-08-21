Phylis Raye Sanders

By







Phyllis Raye Sanders- Phyllis left this world to be forever with Jesus on August 17, 2018 and a part of our heart will go with her. She was born March 12, 1943 in Harlan Kentucky.

Phyllis married Dr. Tom Sanders DVM on February 24, 2001 and worked with him at the White Pine Veterinary Clinic.

Phyllis was a very loving and giving person. She gave above and beyond measure. She loved animals of all shapes and sizes, feathered and furry and took in many homeless “critters” large and small.

She enjoyed playing the piano and singing for our Lord and for others. She also played guitar and was excellent on the brass guitar.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her father Stanley Kelley, mother Grace Kelley, and son Tony Mullins. She is survived by her husband Dr. Tom Sanders, sisters Gayle Trent of Miamisburg, Ohio, Bobbi (Kenny) Mangum of Ely, Nevada, Karla (Bill) Dunn of Cathey’s Valley, California, brothers Bud Kelley of Ruth, Nevada, David (Linda) Kelley of Ely, Nevada, Steve (Brenda) Kelley of Twin Falls, Idaho Grandchildren Zachary and Monica and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much and they loved her.

Services will be Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Mountain Vista Chapel; her interment will be at the Ely City Cemetery, Ely, Nevada.