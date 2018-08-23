White Pine football overview

By







3 shares

Special to The Ely Times

It happens every fall, high school football season nationwide.

White Pine High begins the season with four home games this year beginning Aug. 24 with Milford, then Lincoln County, West Wendover and Pershing County.

It’s the first time the Bobcats have started with four straight home games since 2009.

Milford, Utah was the 2017 Utah Class 1A state champion, but they graduated 16 seniors, nearly half their team.

Against Lincoln County, Aug. 31, the Bobcats have been 4-12 with the Lynx since 2004. The last win was 26-22 in 2015.

West Wendover, Sept. 14, is a team White Pine has played fairly even of late, having a 5-7 record since 2004. They lost in 2017, but had four straight wins prior to that.

Pershing County, on Sept. 21, admittedly will be a tough game, as the Mustangs usually field a strong team. As the defending Class 2A state champions, Pershing County has a 4-0 record over the Bobcats since 2011.

League play continues in late September with road games at Battle Mountain and North Tahoe.

Oct. 5 and 12, the Bobcats are back home to host Yerington and Incline, then close out the regular season Oct. 20 at Silver Stage, their only day game of the regular season.

If the Bobcats make the playoffs this year, they will have an extra week of practice with which to prepare because for most teams the season doesn’t conclude until the weekend of Oct. 25-27, with the playoffs beginning Nov. 2.