BLM seeks Public Comment on public lands nominated for oil and gas leasing

ELY, Nev.–The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is asking the public to review and provide comment on parcels of public land nominated for potential oil and gas exploration and development. The public comment period concludes Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. America’s free markets will help determine if energy development on public lands is feasible.

The BLM received requests to lease 202 nominated parcels of public land, totaling 426,531 acres. Leasing would occur in areas where oil and gas development is allowed under the 2008 Ely District Resource Management Plan. The decision to offer parcels for lease does not authorize any drilling or development. Impacts of leasing the parcels are analyzed in the preliminary environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the Oil & Gas Leasing Reform mandated in 2010. Lease stipulations identified in the Ely Resource Management Plan (2008) are attached to some parcels to help protect certain resources. The preliminary EA is available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xUegt.

Interested individuals should address all written comments to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Dec. 2018 O&G Lease Sale. Comments may also be submitted electronically with the subject, “ATTN: 2018 Oil & Gas Lease Sale” BLM_NV_EYDO_2018_Oil_and_Gas_EA@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

A Competitive Oil and Gas Lease Sale is scheduled on December 11, 2018. Additional information about the sale including the sale notice and parcel list will be posted to https://on.doi.gov/2nntQCJ as it becomes available.

For more information, contact the BLM Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800.