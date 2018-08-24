Ely Renaissance Village Farmers Market to open

By







1 shares

The annual Ely Renaissance Farmers Market will be held Saturdays; August 25th, September 1st and 8th from 10am to 2pm at the Renaissance Village. Juan Carlos Cervantes, market manager, stated that the highlight again this year will be “tomatoes that taste like a tomato should”. The first market will feature multiple freshly picked vegetables, cantaloupe and watermelon. The Renaissance Market will also have tree ripened fresh picked Utah peaches, pears and other fruits. Fresh bake goods will also return featuring gourmet breads and pastries. Of course, our market would not be the same without homemade peach ice cream, and flavored sun tea.

All of the produce mentioned above is sold by the Ely Renaissance Society and proceeds go towards Renaissance projects. The market will also feature local vendors selling locally grown fruits and vegetables, jam and specialty food items.

Senior Nutrition Coupons will be accepted again this year as will the (WIC) Women, Infants, and Children coupons. Coupons will be accepted at the market for non-processed fruits and vegetables only.

Coffee and fresh baked pastries will be available for purchase before the market opens until 11am. Come early and join the fun. We are always looking for volunteers to help with the market even if you could only spare an hour or two. We especially need help early Saturday morning to unload set up and arrange the produce for the market. Volunteer especially if you are new in town, you’ll meet some great people.

If you are interested being a vendor or volunteering please call Juan Carlos Cervantes 775-296-0571 or Phil Leibold at 702-283-7510 (cell)