Fun things to do this month

By







1 shares

Tyler and the Train Robbers concert

Eureka Opera House

Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Tickets $10. The slick guitar of Johnny Pisano and the smooth rhythms of Jason Bushman and Flip Perkins on backup, and lead singer Tyler Ketchum, the group presents a fine show. Website: www.visiteurekanevada.com

Elko County Fair

Elko, Aug. 24 – Sept.3

At the fairgrounds

The fair has been mixing families and fun for 98 years! There will be crafts, critters, the carnival and fair food, horse racing, live music, the stockhorse show and more. New this year is the Country Showdown, America’s oldest and biggest talent search for hot new country musicians. Website. www.elkocountyfair.com

Best in the West Rib Cook-off

Sparks/Reno, Nugget

Casino/Victorian Square

Aug. 29 – Sept. 3

The 29th Annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off. Two dozen of the world’s top barbecue competitors serve up more than 240,000 pounds of ribs for hungry event-goers. Free admission, parking, shuttles and entertainment. Website: http://www.nuggetribcookoff.com/about-the-best-in-the-west-nugget-rib-cook-off/

Extraterrestrial Full Moon

Midnight Marathon

Aug. 25-26

Rachel, State Route 375 near Area 51

The Extraterrestrial Full Moon Midnight Marathon, 1/2, 10K, 5K & 51K are run on the weekend closest to the full moon, starting at midnight for the 26-mile marathon. The main attraction in Rachel is the “Little A’le’Inn” restaurant and motel, which is also the races’ finish line. Website: www.calicoracing.co

Hilly August Nights

Las Vegas, Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

Where: 215 beltway trail at Cheyenne/Cliff Shadows Park. Eric Larsen puts on “Community Running Series” through his company Bristlecone Events. The 10k course continues to the pedestrian bridge over Far Hills Avenue before turning around. Website: http://www.bristlecone-events.com/hilly-august-nights