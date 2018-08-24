Labor Day Weekend calls for a “Local Road Trip” adventure

By







Nevada Northern Railway Museum offers four days of activities and steam-powered demonstrations, Friday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 3

Soak-in the history and mystique of U.S. Highway 50, dubbed the “Loneliest Road in America”, on a journey to the locomotive extravaganza

ELY, Nev. (July 31, 2018) – This Labor Day weekend, Friday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 3 marks the ideal time to satisfy your family’s summertime thirst for exploration, adventure and entertainment from one of Nevada’s most awe-inspiring historical landmarks, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum.

The railway invites families to do away with old vacation itineraries and opt for a new and exciting experience by embarking on a local road trip to Ely, Nev. Guests are ushered back to a moment frozen in time as they enter the museum grounds, originally constructed in 1906.

“The rural Nevada landscape is unique, historic and beautiful. The scenery transports its visitors to another time, when the Wild West was in its heyday,” said Nevada Northern Railway president Mark Bassett. “There is so much to see and learn about just on the drive to Ely itself, and once our guests and families arrive the fun really begins, as activities and entertainment are scheduled all weekend long, including multiple steam-powered machinery demonstrations.”

During this event, the century-old, fully operational steam-powered locomotives will be teamed together to haul the passenger trains on Saturday and Sunday. This is a very rare event, referred to as ‘double-heading’ in railroad parlance. Additionally, the only steam-powered crane in the country will be demonstrated in operation, giving visitors a firsthand look at historic American ingenuity.

Among the other activities available, speeder rides will be available throughout the weekend for rides on the small railcar, historically used for facilitating track maintenance. Guided and self-guided walking museum tours are also scheduled daily throughout the weekend.

Nevada’s Divine Desert

History buffs, geology enthusiasts, explorers, and fans of small-town charm and nature’s bounty owe it to themselves to experience the “Loneliest Road in America.” Originally given the moniker in 1986 by Life Magazine for its barren beauty, U.S. Highway 50 wasn’t recommended for anyone to visit unless they were prepared with survival skills.

Now, passengers on U.S. Highway 50 journey parallel to the old Pony Express Trail, passing remains from Pony Express stations. The seemingly untouched land offers ghost town sites, historic cemeteries, active wildlife and trails for hiking and biking during the summer as well as snowmobiling and skiing in the winter.

From conquering the Loneliest Road in America to stepping back in time at a fully-operational, century-old steam powered railway, this Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to soak up every last ounce of American adventure and relaxation the summer has to offer.

Visitors to the Nevada Northern Railway should also plan on visiting Great Basin National Park as part of their Labor Day travels. Located only an hour away from the railroad further along the Loneliest Road the park offers Lehmann Caves, an astronomy program and the highest road in Nevada at over 10,000 feet.

Labor Day Schedule of Events

Friday, Aug. 31

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Self-Guided Walking Tours

2:30 p.m. – Guided Walking Tour

4:30 p.m. – Steam Powered Excursion Train to Keystone

Saturday, Sept. 1

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Self-Guided Walking Tours

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Speeder Rides

1:00 p.m. – Double headed Steam Powered Excursion Train

2:30 p.m. – Guided Walking Tour

4:30 p.m. – Steam Powered Steptoe Valley Flyer and Costume Contest

Sunday, Sept. 2

7:00 a.m. – NNRy – Engine House Photo

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 pm Self-Guided Walking Tours

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 pm Speeder Rides

9:30 a.m. – Double-Headed Steam Powered Excursion Train

11:00 a.m. – Guided Walking Tour

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Steam Crane Demonstration

1:00 p.m. – Diesel Powered Excursion Train

2:30 p.m. – Guided Walking Tour

Monday, Sept. 3 – Labor Day

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Self-Guided Walking Tours

9:30 a.m. – Steam Powered Excursion Train to Keystone (Robbery)

11:00 a.m. – Guided Walking Tour

About the Nevada Northern Railway: The Nevada Northern Railway Museum is a designated National Historic Landmark. Voted the state’s Best Rural Museum and the Best Place to Take the Kids by readers of Nevada Magazine, the Nevada Northern Railway Museum also has been featured on Modern Marvels, American Restoration, Pawn Stars, Great Scenic Railway Journeys on PBS and it was mentioned on CBS’s Big Bang Theory. For more information, call 775-289-2085, log onto NNRY.com or for regular updates “Like” the Railway’s Facebook page.