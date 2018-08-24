Peter McFadden named BLM Ely District Manager

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management has selected Peter McFadden as the new District Manager for the Ely District. He began his duties on June 11. McFadden had been serving as acting District Manager since January.

“Pete’s solid experience at various levels of the organization and his management of complex land and resource issues on public lands makes him a great selection for the Ely District Manager position. He will also be an excellent addition to the BLM Nevada State Leadership Team,” said Michael Courtney, BLM Acting Nevada State Director.

McFadden previously served as BLM Montana’s Lewistown Field Office Manager, a position he held since March 2016. In this position, he led and managed a staff of about 25 and oversaw a variety of resource programs, as well as administrative and law enforcement programs within nine counties in central Montana.

McFadden began federal service in 1986 working summers for the National Park Service in Colorado, Idaho and Montana, while attending and immediately following college. In 1992, he gained fulltime employment as a realty specialist for the Fish and Wildlife Service in South Dakota. He began his BLM career in 1997 as a Staff Appraiser in the BLM Montana State Office. In 2000, he accepted the Assistant Field Manager position in BLM Wyoming’s Pinedale Field Office and subsequently the same position in BLM Nevada’s then Ely Field Office. McFadden left the BLM in 2005 to serve as a Realty Specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Anchorage, Alaska.

McFadden returned to the BLM as Associate Field Manager in BLM Colorado’s Kremmling Field Office where he managed the renewable resources division responsible for the range, wildlife, Threatened and Endangered species, fisheries, soil, water and air; and cultural and forestry programs. He subsequently served as Chief, Branch of Technical Operations at BLM’s National Operations Center and as Chief, Branch of Realty, Lands and Renewable Energy in the BLM Montana State Office. He also served a five-month Washington Office detail as Branch Chief in the Division of Decision Support, Planning and NEPA.

“It is quite an honor to return to the Ely District to work with the staff and the citizens of Lincoln, White Pine and Nye counties on multiple-use projects,” McFadden said.

The BLM Ely District has approximately 125 fulltime employees and manages about 11.5 million acres of the public lands in Lincoln and White Pine, and a portion of Nye counties, through the Caliente and Bristlecone field offices, and Basin and Range National Monument.