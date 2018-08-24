Safety live tip reporting system set at schools

By







Special to The Ely Times

When schools open for this school year, White Pine County School District students will be connected to a 24/7/365 safety tool.

SafeVoice is a live tip reporting system for school safety and student well-being offered in partnership by the Nevada Departments of Education and Public Safety to all K-12 schools and students in Nevada.

Superintendent Adam Young said, “SafeVoice is an important addition to the actions the WPCSD has taken for many years to keep our students safe. We want students to speak up for their friends and themselves to stop bullying, support students in crisis, and above all prevent school violence.

“And when it’s not possible to come to school leaders directly, we want students and parents to use SafeVoice. We are also grateful for the partnership with the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, who add their response when necessary.”

Students, parents and community members can report concerns by using the free SafeVoice app, calling 1.833-216-7233 (SAFE), or visiting www.safevoicenv.org.

The reporting tool is easy to use, and when the reporter logs back in he or she is able to dialogue with SafeVoice Communications Specialists who will determine if law enforcement is needed immediately to protect life safety.

Reports are then sent on to the child’s school where administrators and counselors will respond to it with support, intervention, and a safety plan for the child of concern. Reporters may remain anonymous, and by law all reports are confidential — they are never shared outside of the SafeVoice response system.

For more information you can go to www.whitepine.k12.nv.us to view the “How to Use the SafeVoice App” video. The SafeVoice reporting system, hotline, and Parent Information are also available to families more comfortable communicating in Spanish.