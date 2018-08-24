White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for August 13-August 17. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

AUGUST 13

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy spoke to the driver of a vehicle, identified as 38 year old Utah resident Bobbie Gene Simmons. It was later discovered that Simmons was in violation of her probation. She was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 45 year old Ely resident Eric Wayne Armstrong was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole money from her residence. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and assisted.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles were throwing apples at her house and into her yard. The juveniles were located and claimed they didn’t mean to throw the apples that far. They were warned about injuring property of another.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and claimed to not be suicidal. She was later transported to the hospital for medical reasons.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: The reporting party left a trailer parked at a campsite and returned to find it had been damaged. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Both parties were contacted and both claimed they were only arguing. One of the parties involved was identified as 36 year old Raymond Dale Reid, of Lund. Reid, who is a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm. Reid was arrested without incident.

New Bookings: Bobbie Gene Simmons / Probation violation / No bail. Eric Wayne Armstrong / Warrant x 2 / Bail $1,355. Damien Allen McDaniel / Probation violation / No bail. Raymond Dale Reid / Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon / Bail $10,000.

AUGUST 14 REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects involved were contacted and claimed they had just been arguing. Both parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Cy Yang, of California, struck a parked car while attempting to park. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed someone kept knocking on her door then running away. The area was checked, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – two men got into a fight, but claimed the other one started it. Both parties had gone their separate ways prior to the deputies arriving.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said he was fine.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be receiving lewd text messages from an unknown person. He was advised to block the number.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the alleged suspect was located and warned about their driving.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Rafael Diaz-Ramirez, of California, struck a parked vehicle while attempting to park in a parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – contact was made with the driver and they were not under the influence.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: The victim claimed she was sexually assaulted by a previous boyfriend. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be okay.

New Bookings: None

AUGUST 15

REPORT OF AN ATL: Officer received a report of a vehicle that had eluded police in the Wendover Utah area. Officers patrolled our local area, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he had caught an employee stealing from his place of business. The reporting party terminated the employee and requested no further law enforcement action.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that during their investigation Everett C. Rhodes age 53 of Cherry Creek as arrested. Rhodes was arrested for domestic battery, coercion and burglary.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that some copper wire had been stolen that was attached to a fence. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Reporting party stated that a vehicle is constantly speeding on SR 490. The area will be patrolled.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he was driving by a local residence when the person who lives at that residence started yelling threats at him. The individual was contacted and advised to keep the peace and to stop his threatening behavior.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that she had given a friend a ride and during their trip the friend became argumentative. The reporting party stated that they stopped the vehicle and were organizing the car when the friend drove off leaving her at a local motel. The friend never returned with her car. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: Officer received a report of a deer that was stuck in a fence. The area was patrolled, but the deer had left the area.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported that it was legally parked.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Jacob Andreozzi of Spring Creek was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a vehicle behind him being operated by Nikki Barainca of Ely. Andreozzi vehicle struck Barainca vehicle causing damage. Andreozzi was issued a citation for unsafe backing. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in an argument. The parties involved had separated and they were both advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that while she was out of the Ely area someone had entered into her home and had stolen several items. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — reporting party stated that he had rented a trailer to an individual and the individual had not returned the trailer. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they were involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Adam M. Gilson age 35 of McGill was arrested on a Parole and Probation violation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Veronica Mora age 48 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

New bookings: Everett C. Rhodes / Domestic battery, coercion, and burglary / Bail $23,000. Adam M. Gilson / Parole and Probation violation / No bail. Veronica Mora / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $645. .

AUGUST 16

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and spoke to the driver, identified as 28 year old Daniel Ray Kumpe Jr, of Ely. He was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The residence was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Ronald Munson, of Ely, struck a building in a parking lot after his foot slipped off of the brake. A report was completed.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party claimed someone keyed her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party agreed to sell a piece of property to another person. When the other person failed to pay, the property then “disappeared.” The property was later located and reclaimed by the reporting party.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party, the owner of a local business, reported one of his employees had been stealing from the business. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 29 year old Nickolas Betlach, of Ely. It was discovered Betlach had a warrant for violating his probation. Also in the vehicle was Matthew Sean Merys, 29, and Lucretia Romero, 28, both from Ely. The deputy observed Merys and Romero exchange a plastic bag, which later was discovered to contain methamphetamine. All three subjects were arrested.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the area was checked, but the subject was not found.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and was unoccupied.

New Bookings: Daniel Ray Kumpe Jr / Unregistered vehicle, proof of insurance required, DUI, and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000. Loren Betlach / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation. Lucrecia Romero / Possession of methamphetamine / Bail $5,000. Nickolas Betlach / Probation violation / No bail. Matthew Sean Merys / Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $10,000.

AUGUST 17

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: The debris was from a refrigerator. A stop sign was located nearby as well, which had been pulled from the ground. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to hear yelling coming from a trailer. The subject was located and claimed he was moving some property and was frustrated.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party received a text from an unknown person that was harassing in nature. They were advised to block the number.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the reporting party claimed a child had been touched inappropriately. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the reporting party claims a child reported being sexually assaulted by an extended family member approximately ten years ago. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party had property stored at a home and the owner of the home was refusing to let her retrieve it. The owner said she would verify the ownership of the property and release it to the reporting party.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed an unknown party was attempting to defraud him. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed two juveniles were loitering near her place of work. The juveniles were gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole the license plates from their vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles were gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The subject was located, but wasn’t driving. He was advised not to drive.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: A deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as Heidi Leavitt, 60, of ID. Leavitt was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Phyllis Sanders passed away at her residence from natural causes.

New Bookings: Heidi Leavitt / DUI and tail lamps required / Bail $1,215