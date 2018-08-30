By







Margaret “Virginia” Jones passed away on August 28, 2018 at the White Pine Care Center in Ely, NV. She was born July 22,1928 in McGill, NV to Otis and Flora Bowen. She attended school in White Pine County. Virginia married Glenn Jones on November 24, 1944 in Ely, NV. They had three children, Linda, Jerry and Tony. Prior to becoming ill, she enjoyed playing bridge, spending time at the Ruby marshes, watching her great grand children and her long visits with her granddaughter-in-law Bobbi.

She is survived by her sons Jerry (Paula) Jones of Ely, NV and Tony Jones of Ruby Valley, NV; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandson; several nieces and nephews and lots of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter, grandson, sister and brother.

At her request there will be no services.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rocky Jones, Jenna Gubler and the rest of the care center staff for taking great care of her.