Backpack Donation

Robinson Mine, Wheeler Machinery and Komatsu came together to make a donation to the White Pine Sheriff’s Employee’s Association for their Annual School Supply Drive. Through the partnership, school supplies for over 75 local children were added to the impressive donations already made by people in the community. Pictured left to right is Leon Ernest, Wheeler Machinery Site Manager; Todd Skadburg, Wheeler Field Technician; Wayne Cameron, Executive Director WP Chamber of Commerce; Scott Henriod, WPC Sheriff; Frederick Partey, Robinson Environmental Manager; John Jacobson, Robinson Mine Maintenance Superintendent; and Jake Molyneaux, Komatsu Field Technician.