Five Fun things to do around the state

By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Tri-County Fair & Stampede

Winnemucca, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

One of Nevada’s longest running county fairs! From barrel racing to monster trucks. Labor Day weekend at the Winnemucca Events Complex. This year the event is moved to the Indoor Event Center. Phone:(800) 962-2638. Website: https://www.facebook.com/labordayfair/

Cowboy Color Chase 5K Run –

Elko County Fairgrounds, Aug. 31

8 a.m. start with waives leaving every 5 minutes. Registration fee $35/$40/$45. Race day registration from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Labor Day Celebration

Pioche, Aug. 31- Sept. 3

The 113th annual Labor Day Celebration. The theme is “The Wild West is Calling.” Three-day softball tournament, Saturday night street dance, parade Saturday night, craft fair, live entertainment at the historic Thompson Opera House, a fireworks display Sunday evening, Labor Day parade Monday at 10 a.m., and much more. Website: http://piochenevada.com/labor-day

Burning Man

Black Rock Desert. 100 miles north of Reno, now through Sept. 3

Burning Man is a huge art festival dedicated to community, self-expression, and self-reliance. The annual event is held on the open plain of the Black Rock Desert. The art theme for Burning Man 2018 is “I, Robot.” The burn takes place Sept. 1. Website: https://burningman.org

Las Vegas. Labor Day weekend

Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

We could all use a break, right? As our nation observes Labor Day and waves goodbye to another summer holiday season, you could attend one of the numerous Las Vegas pool parties during the day or dancing at night at one of many nightclubs in town. Website: https://electronic.vegas/labor-day-vegas-edm-event-calendar/