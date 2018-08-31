GBC continuing education register now for community education classes, father daughter ball

By







(ELKO-NEV.) Great Basin College Continuing Education is now enrolling students for fall courses in everything from Paralegal Studies to Conversational Spanish.

Upcoming courses include Excel Basics I and II, QuickBooks Made Easy, Ceramics: Open Studio, DIY Inns, The Dynamics of Healthy Emotions, Tai Chi Ch’uan, Youth Karate, Square Dancing, Conversational French, and Driver Education. For a full list of upcoming classes and events, visit www.campusce.net/gbcnv.

Get Creative!

Art enthusiasts may also be interested in registering for Glass Bead-making: Earrings and Hair Pins with Kristen Frantzen Orr. Colorful, hand-made glass jewelry will be created by carefully melting glass over an oxygen-propane torch. The class is suitable for both first-timers and experienced bead makers. Frantzen-Orr’s class will be held 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 on the Elko campus. Cost is $265 and includes all materials.

Paralegal Studies

Community members interested in pursuing the non-credit certificate in paralegal studies may also sign up for Law Office Management, Tort Law, Civil Procedure, Legal Research and Writing I, and Legal Ethics and Communication Skills. This program is taught by attorney, Zane Negrych, in Elko and offered via interactive video in Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump, and Winnemucca. Courses cost $219.50 each and are approximately 8 weeks long, per class. Classes begin the end of August and run through December.

Rural Nonprofit Management

Certificate

This program is offered by the University of Nevada, Reno on campus at Great Basin College. Participants do not have the expense of traveling out of town to earn this certificate, and will discuss how to strengthen their leadership and governance skills; plan strategically for their organization’s future needs; learn the elements of grant writing; and effective marketing; and prepare a financial stability plan. Elements and legalities of Non-Profits will also be discussed including steps for nonprofit incorporation, ethics and risk-management, and using financial reports as a planning tool. Courses will be taught in Elko select Thursdays and Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. October 12 through May 10, 2019. The cost is $1,075 if enrolled by September 7; or $1,275 after September 7. Call 1-800-233-8928 or register online at www.extendedstudies.unr.edu. Deadline to enroll is October 5.

DIY Inns: Is Hosting Vacation Rentals Right for You?

You don’t need an outgoing personality or resort style property to attract guests. Travelers from all over the world want to experience what we call home: majestic mountains jutting into the sky; a vast galaxy of stars lighting up the night; and the simple joys that come from breathing in wide open spaces.

Over 5 million Do-It-Yourself innkeepers across the globe are opening their homes (think AirBNB, VRBO, etc.) and welcoming travelers looking for affordable, authentic overnight options. Whether you want to rent while you’re away from home, or have that spare room that’s gathering dust pay the mortgage–there’s a way to make money and new friends by hosting guests at your property.

This workshop gives you the tools you need to tailor your DIY Inn so it highlights the things you love about home. Not only will you learn how to make guests feel welcome, but by emphasizing comfortable aesthetics, location considerations, and how to make the most money out of your space–we will discuss what it takes to make vacation rental hosting the most worthwhile for YOU.

Join us Thursday, September 20 7-9 p.m. The workshop will be held in Elko and via interactive video in Ely, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain and Pahrump. Call GBC Continuing Ed to enroll at 753-2231.

Father Daughter Ball

The theme of the ninth annual Father Daughter Ball is “Under the Sea”! The event is scheduled Friday, October 5, 6:30- 9:00 pm at the Elko Conference Center. Tickets sell out every year, so don’t delay and order yours today by calling 753-2202. The dance is for daughters 4 years old and up. Ticket price is $25 per person.