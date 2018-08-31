Labor Day festivities has something for all

By







The Ely Times

Annual Labor Day festivities kick-off this weekend in McGill.

This years theme is “Memories of McGill.” The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and will proceed down Second street. An evening of fun will commence with a street dance at 7 p.m. This year’s entertainment will feature Rolling Smoke featuring Dwight Bass, Joe Barnett and Tyler Grady, who will perform a variety of country music.

Saturday will bring a day full of fun in the sun at the McGill pool with the annual Big Splash. Sandy beaches will be lined with locals catching the last hurrah of summer.

Little ones can build sand castles for the contest, or maybe catch a few guppies in the shallow area why the older kids ride down the slides, and in a natural spring-fed swimming pool.

Plenty of water games like the water balloon toss, greased watermelon, along with a volleyball game and more will make you want to spend the entire day in McGill.

And, last but not least, probably the most popular event is the Baby Beauty Contest.

The McGill Town Picnic will also be taking place where they will be hosting a free barbecue with hamburgers and hot dogs beginning at 11am. But if barbecue isn’t what your mouth is watering for, other food vendors will be on site there.

The picnic draws many locals current and past who spend the afternoon in the park visiting with neighbors and old friends.

Sunday, a friendly game of baseball kicks off at 2 p.m. with McGill friends versus the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

And, stick around until it gets dark to enjoy a grand fireworks display.