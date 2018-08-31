Nevada high court resets date, place for execution arguments

By







2 shares

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS—The Nevada Supreme Court has reset the date and location for oral arguments in the stalled execution of a death-row inmate whose lethal injection is being challenged by pharmaceutical companies.

Court spokesman Michael Sommermeyer said Tuesday the court pushed back the hearing about the twice-postponed execution of Scott Raymond Dozier to Sept. 21 in Carson City.

A Sept. 12 date in Las Vegas was canceled.

The court rejected a bid by the state attorney general’s office to move up the argument date to next week. Prison officials want to reschedule Dozier’s death for mid-November.

Drug firms Alvogen, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz accuse the state of improperly obtaining their products for a use the companies don’t allow.

Nevada says prison officials lawfully obtained the drugs from a third-party supplier.