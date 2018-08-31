White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for August 18-August 26. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

AUGUST 18

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The area was checked, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the grandparents requested custody from the father of the children, after the mother was unable to care for them. The parties were advised to clear up the children’s custody through court.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed his adult son, who lives with him, was drunk and he wanted him arrested. He was advised the son hadn’t broken any laws. The son was advised he probably shouldn’t drink to help relations while living with his father.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole his license plates. He later found them.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown vehicle struck her car and then fled. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, identified as 57 year old New Mexico resident Todd H Hirst. He was later arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license. One of the passengers in the vehicle was identified as 63 year old Larry Len Sturgell, who claimed to own the vehicle. Sturgell was arrested for fictitious registration.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed an ATV raced by his home, causing a disturbance. The ATV was later located and the deputy spoke to the operator, identified as 60 year old William Reid, of McGill. Reid was later arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party complained about a neighbor harassing her. Contact was made with the neighbor who complained about various problems caused by the reporting party. Both parties were advised of what the other one said.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Shauna Pintar, of Ely, struck an unoccupied parked vehicle as she was parking. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The reporting party claimed two vehicles were racing by her house. A vehicle matching the description was located parked. The owner denied racing anyone. He was warned about the penalty for racing.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed there was underage drinking occurring in a local bar. The bar was checked and no one under 21 was found.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City – the homeowner was contacted and advised they’d keep the noise down.

New Bookings: Todd H Hirst / Driving suspended and stop lamps required / Bail $815. Larry Len Sturgell / Fictitious registration and seatbelts required / Bail $320. William Reid / Operating an OHV on pavement and DUI / Bail $2,215.

AUGUST 19

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Nicholas Gordon, of Eureka, was driving on a dirt road and was traveling too fast for conditions, causing him to go off the road and damage his vehicle.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed he could hear two people in his yard. The yard was checked, but no one was found.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The building was checked and was secure.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 45 year old West Wendover resident KC Jones Valdez was arrested for an outstanding warrant. During a search incident to arrest, Valdez was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was located and the driver was warned about driving recklessly.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed they had only been arguing. They separated for the day.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: The area was checked, but the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her license plates. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and said he was fine.

New Bookings: KC Jones Valdez / Warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic device, and possession of heroin / Bail $45,000.

AUGUST 20

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: The reporting party discovered the home she was house sitting had been broken into. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: The vehicle was located in a wooded area. The owner said he had camped for the night and was leaving.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied. The owner was contacted and warned about driving recklessly.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have observed a male urinating in public. The male was located and said he really had to go and wouldn’t have made it to the restroom. He was warned.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party believed an employee had been stealing from his business. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claims the residents of a home harass people if they stop in front of their house. The resident were contacted and advised to contact law enforcement if there is a problem with people in front of their home.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole property she had recently installed. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party received a text saying he was under investigation and needed to call them. He was advised this was most likely a scam since investigations aren’t usually done via text.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and found to only be arguing.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 19 year old Austin Brinkerhoff, of Ely, was arrested based on an earlier investigation regarding damage to property.

New Bookings: Austin Brinkerhoff / Injury to property and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $5,000.

AUGUST 21

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a man was intoxicated and left the door to his motel room open. Contact was made with the man who agreed to close his door and go to bed.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: The reporting party had child custody papers from the courts and said the father of the children would not release the kids. Contact was made with the father who obeyed the order from the court.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and appeared fine.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The reporting party believed someone stole her mother’s car. Her father was contacted and claimed he had the keys, but didn’t know where the car was located. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be harassed by a long distance family member via telepathy. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

New Bookings: None

AUGUST 22

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party wanted to make a report that she didn’t approve of the babysitter her estranged husband hired to watch their son.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male was intoxicated and in the roadway. The male was located and had been drinking, but wasn’t in the roadway. He was warned about being in the road.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed his juvenile daughter was staying with a friend and refused to leave. The juvenile was spoken to and eventually left with her father.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was located and warned about driving recklessly.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male was near her workplace asking people for methamphetamine. The male was located and denied the allegations. He was trespassed from the property upon request of the employees.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole his personal property. He claimed a female had his property. The female was later identified as 25 year old Charlee Christine Stones of Ely. The deputy observed Stones driving, who fled when the officer tried to stop her. She later stopped and was arrested for possession of stolen property and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was checked, but the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was checked and the deputy located the subject sleeping in a vehicle. The subject was identified as Larry Len Sturgell, 63. It was discovered Sturgell didn’t own the vehicle in which he was sleeping, and had trespassed onto property where he was located. Sturgell was arrested without incident.

New Bookings: Charlee Christine Stones / Possession of stolen property, failure to stop for a peace officer, possession of paraphernalia, and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $15,000. Larry Len Sturgell / Trespassing / Bail $355.

AUGUST 23

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an indidvual who was camping on private property. The person was contacted and advised to move from the area. He complied.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — William Dunn was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a vehicle behind him belonging to Alcadio Ortiz. Dunn’s vehicle struck Ortiz’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed and Dunn was issued a citation for failing to yield from private driveway

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual keeps coming to her home and causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the person and she was trespassed from the reporting party’s property.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Alice Souza was operating a vehicle making a left hand turn onto 9th street. As she did so she attempted to reach for her cell phone and lost control of her vehicle. Souza’s vehicle then struck a utility pole. Souza was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane of travel and cell phone use while driving.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the report was forwarded to the Ely Animal Control Officer.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a vehicle had struck a phone wire which had caused damage to the phone equipment. The striking vehicle had left the area. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that he was not intoxicated. No problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Jazmyen Humphries was operating a vehicle traveling on Cave Valley Road. She lost control of her vehicle due to it traveling over some wash board conditions in the roadway. Humphries vehicle left the roadway and rolled striking a fence. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A BROKEN WATER LINE: City — the report was given to the City of Ely.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he caught an employee stealing money from his business. The employer and employee worked out a civil agreement to pay the money back. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen her wallet from her vehicle while it was parked and unattended at a local park. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties worked the problem out and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Lance P. Burns age 54 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: City — officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised her to mover her car, due to it being in the roadway. She complied.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

New bookings: Lance P. Burns / Ely Justice Court warrant, injury to property / Bail $2,500..

AUGUST 24

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to keep the peace and sleep in separate parts of the home.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that one of his roommates had stolen some money from his wallet. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — the items were collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an employee had come into her place of employment and caused a disturbance. The employee had left the area before officers arrived. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen a gas can from his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of trash being left in an alleyway. The owner of the trash was contacted and advised to clean it up.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A HORSE: Reporting party stated that a horse had gained access to her corral and was causing problems with her horses. The horse was placed into a different area to prevent further problems.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Crystal V. Neal age 32 of Ely was arrested on two Ely Justice Court warrants.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the individuals who had created the disturbance and reported that one of them was issued a citation for urinating in public and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. The other person involved was also issued a citation for open container of alcohol inside a vehicle.

New bookings: Crystal V. Neal / Ely Justice Court warrant X 2, contempt of court / Bail $315. / $640. Dalton Porter / Serving time. Brandon L. Williams / Basic speed, failure to obey traffic signal, failure to stop for police signal, and DUI/ Bail $3,470. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

AUGUST 25

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that several children were playing near his home and were causing a disturbance. The children were contacted and advised to keep the noise down.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PERSON IN THE ROADWAY: City — the person was contacted and advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Jaime Rivas was operating a vehicle traveling on SR 318 when he struck a deer causing damage to his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Hal Hollingsworth was operating a vehicle traveling on US 6 when he struck a deer with his vehicle causing damage. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported no problems.

AUGUST 26

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — officer reported while patrolling the Ely area he located a park bench that had been damaged. The City of Ely will be notified.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted two individuals who were arguing over how to manage a local business. They were both advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he wanted two people removed from his home. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem and to obtain the proper eviction notice to serve them.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was staying at one of her rentals without her permission. The rental was checked and no one was located inside.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Christopher Christensen age 31 of Ely was arrested for DUI and open container of alcohol inside a vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a dog at large entered into his yard and attacked his dog. The owner of the dog was identified and will be issued a citation for dog at large when located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: City — the items were collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: Reporting party stated that he heard several gun shots in his neighborhood. He then located several bullet holes in his home. Investigation into the incident continues.

New bookings: Christopher Christensen / DUI and open container of alcohol inside a motor vehicle / Bail $1,245. Michael S. Stockton / Hold for other agency