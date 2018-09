By







0 shares

Celebration of Life/Potluck luncheon Saturday, September 15, 2018, 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Ely Elks Lodge, 694 Campton Street, Ely, Nevada. Main meat dishes, rolls, and fixings will be provided for sandwiches.

Please feel free to bring any dish you would like to share. Soft drinks and water will be available for purchase. Iced tea will be served.

We hope you can join us – bring a funny story or memory about John to share.

Please RSVP by texting 775-293-5209 with your name and number attending.