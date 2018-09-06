Michael E. Bunker

By







Michael C. Bunker (age 74), Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born November 30th, 1943 in Delta, Utah to James Lang Bunker and Ruby Draper Bunker. He was a graduate of Utah State University in 1972 with a Bachelor of science and a major in forest recreation.

He was happily married to Dow Bunker on June 8th, 1978 in Bangkok Thailand. He worked for the BLM for 30 years. Michael also served in the Vietnam war. His interests were being in the outdoors and exploring many parts of Nevada and Utah. He was an enthusiast of Nevadan history. He will be remembered for his jokes and making those he loved laugh and for a hard work ethic.

He is survived by his wife Dow Bunker of Ely, Nevada; Daughter Mayulee Westling and son in law Robert Westling of Winnemucca,Nevada; Grandchildren Thomas Pyeatt, Tiffany Pyeatt, Edward Pyeatt of Las Vegas, NV; And Alicia Pyeatt of Winnemucca,NV.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents James Lang Bunker and Ruby Draper Bunker; son James S. Bunker; siblings Bryce Bunker, Shirley Marienti, and Raema Bunker.

Per his request there willl be no services.