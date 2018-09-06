Patricia Faye (Gingell) Gibson-Seaholm

By







Patricia passed away after a short illness at Renown Medical Center on August 27, 2017 at the age of 72.

Patricia (Auntie Pat, Aunt Patty, Pat, Patty) was born July 27, 1946 to Richard and Laretta Gingell. Patty was born and raised in White Pine County. Graduating from White Pine High School in 1964. She married Paul Gibson in 1971; Paul unfortunately would pass away in 1974 from cancer. Patty then moved to Reno, Nevada where she had a long career at Washoe Medical Center as an RN on Labor and Delivery. After the tragic loss of her brother-in-law, Rodney Bouldin in 1989, she moved to Fort Bragg, California to help her sister Marlene raise her three children. It was in Fort Bragg in 1990 that she met and fell in love with her second husband, William (Bill) Seaholm. They were married in 1998, with this marriage she gained two step-children whom she called and loved as her own. Patty and Bill moved to Oregon where she continued her career as an RN until her retirement. Patty and Bill remained in Oregon until his death in December 2015. Patty then stayed with family in California until moving to Fernley, Nevada in 2017. She loved Nevada and choose Fernley to be close to her youngest niece, Amber and her family,

Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Laretta Gingell, her first husband Paul, her second husband Bill, her brother-in-law, Rodney and her neice Mercedes.

Patty is survived by her brothers, Bucky (Karen) Gingell of Twin Falls, Idaho, Scott (India) Gingell of Fort Bragg, California; her sister, Marlene Bouldin of Fort Bragg, California; her step-childlen, Michele (Jay) Hohman of Eureka, California and their child Lonnae; Jr; JR (Julia) Seaholm of Fort Bragg, California and their children; Jordyn, Shayla, Tre and Sophia. Her nieces and nephews whom she also treated as they were her own children, Corinna Bouldin of Fort Bragg, California; Heather (Justin) Williams of Ely, Nevada; Aleathea Gingell of Twin Falls, Idaho; Jeremy (Rachel) Bouldin of Fort Bragg, California; Crystal (Robert) Daneria of Loon Lake, Washington; Misty (Jeff) Olson of Twin Falls, Idaho and Amber (Jesse) Josephson of Fernley, Nevada. Her great nephews and nieces and her great-great nephews and nieces all of whom she loved very much.

No matter what name you called her, Auntie Pat, Aunt Patty, Pat, Patty, she will be dearly missed and will always be in our hearts and loved beyond measure.

Per Patty’s request a private family service will be held.