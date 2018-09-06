By







Tom Dotson has passed away peacefully at the age of 92.

A proud Nevadan, Tom hunted and fished all over the state and bragged he could cross the state without touching pavement.

He grew up in McGill, NV and only saw the largest body of water he’d ever seen when he arrived in Salt Lake after he enlisted during WWII.

He traveled and lived all over the country, following the best hunting and fishing spots, all the while selling anything and everything including cars, motorhomes, milk and Christmas trees.

His passions were the outdoors, the thrill of the sale and his daughters, for which he had three: Elaine, Faith and Claudine. He was a wanderer and always hungry for adventure. He lamented how work got in the way of fun, which is likely why he had over 60 jobs during his lifetime. He lived a rare and wild life, full of richness and character, much like the state he loved so much.

He is survived by his wife Joan Dotson, daughters Faith Isparo and Claudine Steger,10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He has a hope for the resurrection as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Services will be held at the Tamarack Junction in Reno on 9/8/18 at 1:00pm.